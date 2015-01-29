Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: warmth to come roaring back and soon!

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast is dressed-up for Valentine's Day. It showcases late-week warmth, a cool spell with a shower chance for the weekend, and the likelihood of another warm-up for next week. (Source: WECT)

Temperatures are set to soar to spring-like levels in the next few days. Average mid-February highs are near 60... but a subtropical high pressure system is likely to eventually deliver near-record highs in the 70s to around 80! (Source: WECT)

After highs in the 40s to around 50 Tuesday, temperatures are likely to surge into the 50s and 60s Wednesday afternoon. This is under cloudy or variably cloudy skies and amid light and variable or southwesterly breezes. (Source: WECT)

After a chilly Tuesday, a warm subtropical high pressure system will muscle its way back into southeastern North Carolina Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Temperatures could eventually challenge record highs! Your forecast for...

WEDNESDAY: Varying sky conditions including fog, a stray shower, clouds, and even sun are possible. Temperatures will likely crest in the milder 60s amid light breezes. For reference: average mid-February highs are near 60.

THURSDAY: A small shower chance aside, expect partly sunny skies and balmy southwest breezes to team-up to give temperatures a big boost! Expect highs in the lower to mid 70s - warmest inland. The record for February 15 is 79.

FRIDAY: Expect continued low shower chances, toasty sun intervals, and balmy west or southwest breezes. Temperatures are likely to peak in the impressive 70s to near 80 range! - warmest inland. The record for February 16 is 80.

THE LONGER RANGE: North winds will develop and favor another cool spell for the weekend. Expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s for most hours. Shower chances: 30-40% Saturday, 10-20% Sunday. Yet another warming trend looks to develop early next week...

