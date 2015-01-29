Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: warming trend to develop as November winds down

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a warming trend between Monday and midweek. The highest rain chance is a relatively small one on or around Friday. (Source: WECT)

Dry weather has been a theme in November 2017. Wilmington has only officially recorded about an inch of rain and the month is likely to finish with more dryness. (Source: WECT)

Sunshine will have erased a cold and in many cases frosty start to Monday. By the middle of the afternoon, enjoy temperatures 50s and 60s with light breezes. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will deliver a warming trend from the early to middle parts of this week. More dry weather is likely as well (November averages 3.3 inches of rain, but Wilmington has recorded only 1.1 inches so far.).

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Sunny or mostly sunny skies will have helped erase a chilly and, in some cases, frosty start to the day. Enjoy afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s amid light northerly breezes.

LONGER RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Milder highs mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s appear attainable between Tuesday and Thursday. Rain chances: 0 to 10% through Thursday, 30% Friday, and once again 0 to 10% for the weekend.

TROPICAL UPDATE: New tropical storm formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin Monday or Tuesday. The official end of the bruising 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, November 30, is now just days away!

