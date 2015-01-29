Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: warming trend just in time for the weekend

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast continues to feature a significant warming trend through the weekend and the next chance for a shower early next week. (Source: WECT)

Temperatures failed to hit 50 Thursday but, thanks to sunshine and light west breezes, much milder afternoon highs in the 50s to locally around 60 are likely Friday. (Source: WECT)

Very cold air over the Carolinas will modify or "mellow out" between Friday and the weekend. A shower system could scoot through the region early next week. Your forecast for...

FRIDAY: Sunshine and light westerly breezes will help temperatures make good gains. Expect afternoon highs mainly in the mid and upper 50s. 40s and 30s will likely return after sunset.

THE WEEKEND: Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy days. Rain chances will hover near 0% through the period. Expect daytime temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s and 30s and 40s for the nights.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: No signs of snow... but a 20 to 30% chance of a rain shower exists from Monday into Tuesday. Daily temperatures will likely continue to ping the 50s and 60s, too.

