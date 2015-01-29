First Alert Forecast: warming trend for the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Cold air continues its retreat, as high pressure remains in control this weekend. Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine will be the focal point of the weekend forecast. A shower system could scoot through the region early next week. Your forecast for...

THE WEEKEND: Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy days. Rain chances will hover near 0% through the period. Expect daytime temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s and 30s and 40s for the nights.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: No signs of snow... but a 20 to 30% chance of a rain shower exists from Monday into Tuesday. Otherwise, skies should feature plenty of sunshine, with daily temperatures likely to continue to ping the 50s and 60s.

