First Alert Forecast: warming trend for the weekend - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: warming trend for the weekend

By: Gabe Ross, Weather Forecaster
Connect
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Cold air continues its retreat, as high pressure remains in control this weekend. Mild temperatures and plenty of sunshine will be the focal point of the weekend forecast. A shower system could scoot through the region early next week. Your forecast for...

THE WEEKEND: Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy days. Rain chances will hover near 0% through the period. Expect daytime temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s and 30s and 40s for the nights.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: No signs of snow... but a 20 to 30% chance of a rain shower exists from Monday into Tuesday. Otherwise, skies should feature plenty of sunshine, with daily temperatures likely to continue to ping the 50s and 60s.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
Powered by Frankly