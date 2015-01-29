First Alert Forecast: roller coaster temperatures on tap through Thanksgiving Day

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Up and down highs for SE NC over the next 5 days. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will continue to deliver dry weather through Friday. A speedy cold front will bring small rain chances and a more substantial temperature change as the weekend progresses.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Behind a weak front we'll see clear skies and overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Wear a jacket if you are out late tonight or early Friday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY DETAILS: Look for highs around 60 Friday but a surge to the low 70s Saturday ahead of the next more potent cold front. Friday night will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the lower 40s. Saturday night features increasing clouds and a chance of showers with lows in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK DETAILS: Near the front early Sunday we'll see some showers. Highs should top out near 60. Sunday night could be frosty with lows in the 30s. Monday and Tuesday will be mainly sunny. Highs will rise from the mid 50s Monday to lower 60s Tuesday. Wednesday looks good around the region for the biggest travel day of the year. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Thanksgiving Day features some more clouds along with a few showers as highs fall back to the 50s.

TROPICS: The system of interest near Portugal’s Azores Islands has weakened enough to lose its potential tropical characteristics. No other tropical cyclone activity is expected Thursday or Friday.

