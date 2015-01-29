First Alert Forecast: warmer winds Thursday, shower chance Frida - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: dry with a cold finish to January, milder start to February

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
After two days with highs in the 40s, sun and southwest winds will fuel a warm-up for Thursday, February 1.
Amid warm winds, most zip codes are sporting 60s in your Thursday afternoon temperature and wind flow model.
A front will bring a quick shot of clouds and shower chances to the eastern Carolinas Friday morning.
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features some nippy air for Saturday and a high rain chance for Sunday.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A high pressure system will deliver dry skies and warmer temperatures Thursday, February 1. A front will pounce with a chance of a shower for parts of Thursday night and Groundhog Day Friday... and a separate storm system will likely renew rain chances toward the end of Super Bowl Weekend.
 
THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: After two sub-50-degree days to close January, Thursday's temperatures will benefit from sunny or partly sunny skies and stout southwest breezes of mainly 10 to 20 mph. Expect afternoon highs in the 60s... higher than early February's average of 50s.
 
GROUNDHOG DAY FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mainly cloudy morning skies and variably cloudy afternoon skies. Shower chances will peak near 30 to 40% Friday morning and then shrink to 0 to 10% for the afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s amid feisty northwest winds of mainly 10 to 20 mph.
 
SUPER BOWL WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect a partly sunny and dry Saturday with temperatures in the freezing-cold 20s to start and less edgy 40s to near 50 to finish. Super Bowl Sunday will likely feature thick clouds, shower chances growing to near 60% for the afternoon and evening, and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

