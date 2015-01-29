First Alert Forecast: dry with a cold finish to January, milder start to February

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A high pressure system will deliver dry skies and warmer temperatures Thursday, February 1. A front will pounce with a chance of a shower for parts of Thursday night and Groundhog Day Friday... and a separate storm system will likely renew rain chances toward the end of Super Bowl Weekend.



THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: After two sub-50-degree days to close January, Thursday's temperatures will benefit from sunny or partly sunny skies and stout southwest breezes of mainly 10 to 20 mph. Expect afternoon highs in the 60s... higher than early February's average of 50s.



GROUNDHOG DAY FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mainly cloudy morning skies and variably cloudy afternoon skies. Shower chances will peak near 30 to 40% Friday morning and then shrink to 0 to 10% for the afternoon. Expect highs in the 50s amid feisty northwest winds of mainly 10 to 20 mph.



SUPER BOWL WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect a partly sunny and dry Saturday with temperatures in the freezing-cold 20s to start and less edgy 40s to near 50 to finish. Super Bowl Sunday will likely feature thick clouds, shower chances growing to near 60% for the afternoon and evening, and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

