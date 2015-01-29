First Alert Forecast: dry with a cold finish to January, milder start to February

A high pressure system will deliver dry skies and warmer temperatures Thursday, February 1. A front will pounce with a chance of a shower for parts of Thursday night and Groundhog Day Friday... and a separate storm system will likely renew rain chances toward the end of Super Bowl Weekend.More >>
A high pressure system will deliver dry skies and warmer temperatures Thursday, February 1. A front will pounce with a chance of a shower for parts of Thursday night and Groundhog Day Friday... and a separate storm system will likely renew rain chances toward the end of Super Bowl Weekend.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season was horrific by almost any measure.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season was horrific by almost any measure.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down near Shallotte Monday.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>