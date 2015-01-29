First Alert Forecast: warmer, wetter weather to return soon

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A mild and wet pattern on tap for SE NC this weekend. (Source: WECT)

As I craft this forecast blog early Friday morning, the weather is clear and frosty-cold outside ...but warmer and, at times, wetter weather is likely for many days to come as the subtropical branch of the jet stream gets active.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Sun will mix with or yield to a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower could materialize before sunset, but most spots will stay dry. Expect temperatures to crest in the lower 60s amid light east or south breezes.

WEEKEND FORECAST RAIN CHANCES: The chance for a shower or isolated thundershower will grow to a healthy 50% Friday night. Additional odds: 40% Saturday, 20 to 30% Saturday night, and 40% Sunday. Bottom line: not a 48-hour washout!

WEEKEND FORECAST TEMPERATURES: Southerly breezes will keep temperatures - and humidity levels for that matter - elevated. Expect lows in the 50s Friday night and near 60 Saturday night. Days will feature balmy 60s to locally 70s inland.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Cloud cover, shower chances, and temperatures will remain elevated early in the week. Frosty or freezing-cold conditions are not at all likely. A slightly cooler and drier pattern may emerge by the end of the week.

