First Alert Forecast: warmer, wetter weather in store for the weekend

Mild weather and a couple of spot showers possible for Saturday, but the bulk of the heavy rain will likely stay west of us. (Source: WECT)

Your Planning forecast highlights a string of overall mild days with several opportunities for some spot showers and fog. (Source: WECT)

Warmer and, at times, wetter weather is likely for many days to come as the subtropical branch of the jet stream gets active.

***The National Weather Service has hoisted a Dense Fog Advisory for coastal Brunswick, coastal New Hanover and coastal Pender counties until 5 p.m. Saturday. Sea fog will work its way onshore, reducing visibility to less than a quarter mile at times.***

WEEKEND FORECAST RAIN CHANCES: The chance for a shower or isolated thundershower will be present with the following odds: 40% Saturday, 20 to 30% Saturday night, and 40% Sunday. Bottom line: not a 48-hour washout!

WEEKEND FORECAST TEMPERATURES: Southerly breezes will keep temperatures - and humidity levels for that matter - elevated. Expect lows near 60 Saturday night. Days will feature balmy 60s to locally 70s inland.

NEXT WEEK: Shower chances spike to 50% Monday but then fall back into the 20%-30% range for the rest of the week. Most days feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s, except upper 60s Tuesday.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Cloud cover, shower chances, and temperatures will remain elevated early in the week. Frosty or freezing-cold conditions are not at all likely. A slightly cooler and drier pattern may emerge by the end of the week.

