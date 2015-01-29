First Alert Forecast: warmer Tuesday, wetter Wednesday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast showcases a very nice Tuesday, a more showery trend Wednesday, a relatively drier Thursday, and then a renewed chance of balmy showers for the weekend. (Source: WECT)

A cold front is likely to approach the eastern Carolinas Wednesday afternoon and evening. With it, expect thick clouds, scattered showers, and isolated thundershowers. (Source: WECT)

Sunshine and north breezes equated to highs in the 50s Monday. For Tuesday, south or southwest breezes should team-up with just as much sun to bring afternoon temperatures higher: 60s. (Source: WECT)

Under the influence of a high pressure system, Tuesday will be dry like Monday but a little warmer than Monday. A transient cold front will generate a risk of showers Wednesday and Wednesday night ahead of another dry stint Thursday and Friday.

TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect 0% rain chances through this whole period. For Tuesday, mostly sunny skies and light southerly breezes will help temperatures grow to the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s are likely under increasing clouds Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mostly cloudy skies in this period. The risk of showers will be near 10% Wednesday morning, 50% Wednesday afternoon, and 70% Wednesday night. Southwest breezes will support balmy temperatures in the 60s and perhaps even a few 70s in this period.

LATE-WEEK FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: A 20% chance of a leftover shower will carry into Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect clearer and drier weather for Thursday and Friday. Highs ought to mainly be in the 50s for both days. In between, frosty-cold 30s are likely for early Friday morning low temperatures.

