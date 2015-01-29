First Alert Forecast: warmer temperatures continue to support thaw

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

While a spot shower can't be completely ruled out along the coast, most areas Wednesday will see mostly to partly sunny skies and temps around 60 during the afternoon. (Source: WECT)

Your planning forecast highlights continued warmth along wiht increasing shower chances by week's end and a dry and relatively seasonable start to next week. (Source: WECT)

On Monday we saw the end of seven straight sub 36 degree days at ILM. (Source: WECT)

Well-above-freezing temperatures will continue to promote significant thawing Wednesday. Areas sheltered from the sun will harbor leftover snow and ice longest. A warm front / cold front combination will bring the week's best chance for rain between Thursday and Friday.

MIDWEEK FORECAST DETAILS: Dryness is likely Wednesday with temperatures likely starting near 40 and finishing around the low 60s.

LATE WEEK FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday will feature clouds, a 40% chance for showers, and - by last week's standards - an unthinkable high in the 60s to near 70. Friday will have more spring-like temperatures with a 50% chance for showers - and perhaps a few rumbles - ahead of a drier, cooler weekend. Highs soar into the lower 70s Friday.

MLK WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Clouds will decrease Saturday afternoon after a few possible early morning showers. Highs drop back to the upper 50s behind a strong cold front. Sunday and Monday feature plenty of sun but much chillier highs in the upper 40s to near 50s. Lows below freezing in the upper 20s and lower 30s return Sunday and Monday night.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.