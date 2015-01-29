First Alert Forecast: Warmer but seasonable temperatures expected through the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your Planning forecast highlights a continual warming trend with a low chance of showers and storms through the middle of next week (Source: WECT)

A massive, broiling ridge of high pressure is likely to build over the Carolinas early next week. The ridge will be the main driver of the heat! (Source: WECT)

The return of sunshine means the return of Very high UV indicies across southeastern North Carolina heading into the weekend. Keep the sunscreen handy! (Source: WECT)

High temperatures Friday hang a bit below average, but should be about 15 degrees warmer than Thursday (Source: WECT)

Talk about a cold snap… The high temperature in Wilmington Thursday was 68 degrees— almost 20 degrees cooler than average! This also tied the record for the coldest high temperature for June 8, set back in 1875. Friday features a chilly and slightly foggy start to the morning, but expect a progressive warm-up heading into the weekend as summery high pressure continues to build.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: After a chilly start in the Sunshine and warm southerly breezes will kick start the warming trend to the upper 70s and 80s by the afternoon. Rain chances remain very much on the low end, but not entirely out of the question.

WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Saturday and Sunday will continue to highlight a period of low pop-up shower and storm chances. Sunshine and low cloud coverage will drive daily temperatures upward from the lower to mid 80s Saturday to the upper 80s by Sunday.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: The start of the work-week features afternoon highs in the low 90s thanks to a warm ridge of high pressure, but as that begins to break down higher moisture may allow for a better chance of pop-up showers and storms by the middle of the week.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin Thursday or Friday. To stay prepared this season, please refer to our comprehensive digital Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or by clicking HERE.

