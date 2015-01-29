First Alert Forecast: warmer and unsettled midweek

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Our next chances for showers hinge on the approach and passage of a low pressure system. Tuesday will stay ahead of the action. Saturday will be after the event. Later Wednesday through early Friday will have the highest chances. (Source: WECT)

Been a while since we've been here! Temperatures and wind chill values are as low as the 40s and 30s, respectively, early Tuesday. Despite sun, the day will likely continue to have a cool edge with brisk winds and highs in the cool 60s. (Source: WECT)

Expect a bright and brisk Tuesday as a high pressure cell noses into the Cape Fear Region from the north. A showery low pressure system is likely to breeze through the Carolinas between Wednesday and Friday before another dry and cool zone of high pressure builds in for the first weekend of March.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Clouds will gradually skirt back into the Cape Fear Region late tonight. Low temperatures are projected to be in the cooler 40s with light east breezes.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Wednesday will feature variably cloudy skies, a 20% shower chance and highs mainly in the upper 60s to near 70. Shower chances will increase to 30-40% overnight amid breezy southwest winds operating around 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect temperatures and shower/storm chances to spike to the 70s and 50-60%, respectively, Thursday. The weekend looks to have dry skies, cool days, and potentially frosty nights. Early next week, daily highs will remain in the upper 50s, nights in the 40s.

