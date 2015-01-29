First Alert Forecast: warmer 80s likely to return Wednesday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features more warm weather Thursday and Friday. The days with the highest chance for a shower or storm are Friday and Saturday. Dry weather still appears likely for Mother's Day into early next week. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington had four straight days with highs in the 80s to start May, but the past five days have featured highs only in the 70s. 80s will become likely for Wilmington - and most of southeastern North Carolina for that matter - Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

A warm front will slowly wiggle its way north of the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and Thursday. This setup will favor widespread warmth and limited storm chances. Another front will slice across the area between Friday and Saturday.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies and a meager 10 to 20% chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Light and mainly westerly breezes will allow temperatures to swell to afternoon highs in the lower and mid 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday and Friday will feature more toasty 80s and a 30 and 40% chance for a cooling storm, respectively. Saturday will have a healthy 50% shower / storm chance ahead of 0% Mother's Day rain chances.

