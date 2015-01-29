First Alert Forecast: warm weekend, cooler next week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Cooler changes for next week in your First Alert 7-Day Forecast... (Source: WECT)

Temperatures are likely to challenge record highs all weekend. (Source: WECT)

A cold front will bring a spell of seasonably cool temperatures - but not until next week! In the meantime, a summery ridge of high pressure will deliver more unseasonably toasty temperatures for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Fog will be the exception to a sunny or partly sunny rule. Temperatures are likely to crest in the near-record-warm 70s to around 80 amid a light and muggy southerly breeze flow. Shower chance: near 10%.

WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy partly cloudy skies, light south breezes, and more spring-like temperatures in the 60s for nights and mornings to the 70s to lower 80s for the afternoons. Shower chances: near 10% Saturday and 20% Sunday.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Expect days and nights to trend cooler with 60s and 40s, respectively. Sub-freezing temperatures will remain quite unlikely. Shower chances: near 50% Monday and then 10 to 20% Tuesday and Wednesday.

