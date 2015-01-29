First Alert Forecast: warm Wednesday sun to precede late-week storm chance

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features warm and pleasant spring weather Wednesday... and then a transition to unsettled and cooler conditions. (Source: WECT)

A deep upper-level trough of low pressure will provide an avenue for cool, Canadian air to flow southward - and into the Carolinas - this weekend. (Source: WECT)

As a strong front approaches the East Coast, clouds, showers, and thunderstorms will begin to congest the Carolinas late Thursday into Thursday night. (Source: WECT)

A superb combination of sun, temperatures in the 70s and 80s, light breezes, and manageable humidity levels is likely for Wednesday afternoon. Enjoy! (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system will preserve pleasant late spring weather across the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and even much of Thursday. A storm system will bring first unsettled and then cooler conditions between Thursday night and the weekend.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or partly sunny skies and light and variable or northwesterly breezes. Humidity levels will remain manageable as temperatures swell to highs mainly in the lower 80s.

LATE WEEK FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variable clouds and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The risk of a shower or gusty storm will grow from 20-30% Thursday to 70-80% Thursday night and early Friday before rapidly decreasing.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: The weekend is likely to be mostly sunny with a low chance for showers. In this period, expect daytimes in the 60s and 70s and nighttime lows in the cool 40s and 50s. Sunny 70s will remain likely early next week.

