First Alert Forecast: summery for the final weekend of April

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features slightly cooler weather for the early and middle portion of next week. (Source: WECT)

More warm weather is likely this weekend. Temperatures are likely to crest well above average but just shy of records. (Source: WECT)

Under partly to mostly sunny skies and amid warm southwest breezes, temperatures are set to soar Friday afternoon! (Source: WECT)

A strong high pressure ridge will promote summer-style warmth and mostly dry conditions through the weekend. Temperatures will be closer to average for Memorial Day Weekend or June versus latter April. Next week, the passage of two fronts - one late Monday into early Tuesday and another Thursday into Friday - will bring spikes in rain chances.

FRIDAY AND WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly to mostly sunny daytime skies and fair nights. The chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm will be near 20% Friday and near 10% for the weekend. Southerly or westerly breezes will promote toasty daytime highs in the 80s to locally, far inland, near 90. Expect 60s and 70s for nighttime temperatures.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR NEXT WEEK: For Monday and Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies and shower and thunderstorm chances near 20% Monday, near 60% Monday night, and near 20% for Tuesday. Temperatures will likely crest in the 80s Monday and 70s Tuesday. Latter-week rain chances ought to function near 0% Wednesday and near 40% Thursday.

After a warm weekend, a warm and breezy looks to be the ticket for day one of the @WellsFargo Championship Monday. #WECTwx #ilmwx @medwick pic.twitter.com/ZbZvBGc1mq — WECT Weather (@WECTWeather) April 28, 2017

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!