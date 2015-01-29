First Alert Forecast: warm rain system approaching, chill looms for the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A storm system is approaching. Along its warm front, shower chances will trend upward into Wednesday night. Another relative spike in shower and thundershower chances will occur with the passage of the system's cold front Thursday night. (Source: WECT)

A mild and showery low pressure system will approach the Cape Fear Region Wednesday and bluster its way through between Wednesday night, Thursday, and Thursday night. A chilly and dry high pressure system is likely to build in for Friday and the weekend.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: A stray shower may materialize from variably cloudy skies. Rain chances will have grown from a paltry 0-10% early to a slightly healthier 20-30% for the afternoon. Also expect highs in the 60s to near 70 amid light southeast breezes.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST RAIN CHANCES: Chances will trend to a more substantial 70% Wednesday night, 50% Thursday, and 70% Thursday night. A total wash-out is unlikely but some showers could be briefly heavy and/or gusty. Honest-to-goodness 0% chances will return for the weekend.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST TEMPERATURES: Expect relatively mild 70s Thursday but cooler daytime temperatures in the 50s to, at most, 60s are likely for Friday and the weekend. Weekend nights may feature very chilly 30s but, at this time, a hard freeze in the 20s seems unlikely.

