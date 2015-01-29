First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy, unsettled Tuesday... changes for remainder of week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast continues to feature dry, seasonably cool late-week weather and our next peak chance for showers and storms on / around Sunday. (Source: WECT)

After a Tuesday morning of gusty showers and storms, warm west and southwest winds will whisk drier air into the eastern Carolinas for a sunnier afternoon trend. (Source: WECT)

A cold front will pass through the eastern Carolinas with warm, breezy, and unsettled weather Tuesday. A cooler and more settled high pressure system will likely govern the weather for Wednesday through Saturday before another stormy cold front arrives on or around Sunday.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Feisty southwesterly wind gusts of 20 or 30+ mph will drive temperatures toward balmy highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Expect variable clouds and the chance for showers. A thunderstorm may even materialize but severe-rated wind and / or hail is unlikely.

TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mainly clear skies. Winds will shift toward the west and northwest at generally more mellow speeds of 5 to 15 mph. The cooler flow will promote Wednesday morning lows mainly in the 30s and afternoon highs mainly in the 50s.

LONG RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect additional rounds of sunny 50s Thursday and Friday. These days may start frosty, too. Saturday will likely feature partly sunny 60s. Showers, some heavy, appear possible for Sunday or Sunday night amid temperatures mainly in the 60s.

