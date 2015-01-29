First Alert Forecast: temperatures set to soar

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Sunny and warm days mean a high UV Index. remember the suncreen if you have to be outside for an extended period of time (Source: WECT)

Warmer days are ahead of us. in some cases, a few degrees shy of record-high temperatures (Source: WECT)

A warm ridge of high pressure will bring temperatures to summer levels and keep rain chances low through the weekend. An approaching front could boost rain chances early next week, but some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible before then.

THURSDAY EVENING FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or partly sunny skies, light southwest breezes, and very mild evening. Temperatures fall back through the 70s during the evening eventually bottoming out in the low 70s for the Wilmington Metro, and the coast and upper 60s inland.

FRIDAY AND WEEKEND FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny days with, at most, an isolated coverage of thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will crest well into the 80s to locally near 90 inland.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: A shower or thunderstorm may develop either later Monday into early Tuesday. Otherwise, fair skies are likely for those days with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. Dry weather appears likely Wednesday.

