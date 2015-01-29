First Alert Forecast: temperatures set to soar

A warm ridge of high pressure will bring temperatures to summery levels and keep rain chances low through the weekend.More >>
A warm ridge of high pressure will bring temperatures to summery levels and keep rain chances low through the weekend.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
Hurricane Preparedness Week is your time to prepare for a potential land-falling tropical storm or hurricane. Officials are reminding you that updating your insurance is an important part of preparing.More >>
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Pender and New Hanover counties until 9 p.m.More >>
The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Pender and New Hanover counties until 9 p.m.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>