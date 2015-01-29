First Alert Forecast: WARM - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: WARM

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
A strong ridge of high pressure stretching up the East Coast will bring continued unseasonably warm temperatures. (Source: WECT) A strong ridge of high pressure stretching up the East Coast will bring continued unseasonably warm temperatures. (Source: WECT)
Record or near-record highs deep into the 70s or 80s are likely on the mainland. Beaches will be slightly cooler. (Source: WECT) Record or near-record highs deep into the 70s or 80s are likely on the mainland. Beaches will be slightly cooler. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features more extraordinary warmth through February's final weekend. (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features more extraordinary warmth through February's final weekend. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A strong ridge of high pressure will promote low rain chances and extraordinarily warm temperatures across the Cape Fear Region from Tuesday to the weekend.

The National Weather Service carries a Dense Fog Advisory for all of southeastern North Carolina through late Tuesday morning. Exercise caution!

TUESDAY... Forecast highs: upper 70s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 81 set in 1991.

WEDNESDAY... Forecast highs: lower 80s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 78 set in 2014.

THURSDAY... Forecast highs: lower 80s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 78 set in 2003.

FRIDAY... Forecast highs: mid 70s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 80 set in 1975.

WEEKEND... Forecast highs: upper 70s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington by this point: 62. Record highs for both days are 81 set in 1982 and 1930.

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
