First Alert Forecast: WARM

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Aid for heat induced illnesses

First Aid for heat induced illnesses

The best defense is prevention.

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features more extraordinary warmth through February's final weekend. (Source: WECT)

Record or near-record highs deep into the 70s or 80s are likely on the mainland. Beaches will be slightly cooler. (Source: WECT)

A strong ridge of high pressure stretching up the East Coast will bring continued unseasonably warm temperatures. (Source: WECT)

A strong ridge of high pressure will promote low rain chances and extraordinarily warm temperatures across the Cape Fear Region from Tuesday to the weekend.

The National Weather Service carries a Dense Fog Advisory for all of southeastern North Carolina through late Tuesday morning. Exercise caution!

TUESDAY... Forecast highs: upper 70s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 81 set in 1991.

WEDNESDAY... Forecast highs: lower 80s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 78 set in 2014.

THURSDAY... Forecast highs: lower 80s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 78 set in 2003.

FRIDAY... Forecast highs: mid 70s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 80 set in 1975.

WEEKEND... Forecast highs: upper 70s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington by this point: 62. Record highs for both days are 81 set in 1982 and 1930.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.