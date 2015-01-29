Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: very strong cold front to pass this week

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a warming trend through Tuesday. A cold front will lay the foundation for a colder and damp weather pattern for the rest of the week. (Source: WECT)

In the upper-levels of the atmosphere: a deep trough of low pressure is likely to anchor itself over the eastern U.S. later this week and this weekend. With this, think: COLD! (Source: WECT)

Enjoy a sunny or variably cloudy and dry or mostly dry Monday afternoon. Your temperature and wind flow model sensibly shows seasonably cool 60s and slightly nippy northeast breezes. (Source: WECT)

This week, a strong cold front will deliver a needed rain chance and send temperatures tumbling! For perspective: average early December high temperatures are lower 60s.

YOUR MILD MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or partly sunny skies, northeast breezes of mainly 5 to 10 mph, and afternoon highs mainly in the middle and upper 60s.

YOUR EVEN WARMER TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies and just an outside chance of a shower. Southwest breezes will help boost temperatures to the lower and middle 70s.

YOUR ACTIVE WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect showers. Rain of 0.25 inches is reasonable. Amid variable winds, temperatures should fall from the 60s and 70s early to the 40s and 50s late.

COLD TEMPS IN YOUR LONG-RANGE FORECAST! For the remainder of the week, expect daytime temperatures in the 40s to, at most, 50s and nighttime temperatures mainly in the 30s.

TROPICS: The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended November 30. Off-season tropical storm development is rare, but if a system were to develop in December, it would get the name "Sean". Take a look back at the awfully active 2017 season HERE.

