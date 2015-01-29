First Alert Forecast: stormy Wednesday, more settled Thursday an - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: stormy Wednesday, more settled Thursday and Friday

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Here are your forecast highlights for the remainder of the work and school week. A risk of localized flooding and severe weather should keep you on alert through Wednesday night. The weather will trend more settled Thursday and Friday. (Source: WECT) Here are your forecast highlights for the remainder of the work and school week. A risk of localized flooding and severe weather should keep you on alert through Wednesday night. The weather will trend more settled Thursday and Friday. (Source: WECT)
Your latest Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model suggests plentiful moisture will continue to manifest in cumulonimbus clouds with heavy showers and isolated strong, gusty storms through Wednesday night. Please stay alert! (Source: WECT) Your latest Carolina cloud cover and "future radar" model suggests plentiful moisture will continue to manifest in cumulonimbus clouds with heavy showers and isolated strong, gusty storms through Wednesday night. Please stay alert! (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast speaks to the settling weather trend between Wednesday and Friday and keeps a generally sunny and settled look in-play for Saturday. Hotter weather with isolated storms is likely for Memorial Day. (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast speaks to the settling weather trend between Wednesday and Friday and keeps a generally sunny and settled look in-play for Saturday. Hotter weather with isolated storms is likely for Memorial Day. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

The last in a series of low pressure systems will take a stormy swipe at the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Expect a drier, less humid, and more settled weather trend for Thursday and even more so Friday as a high pressure system builds into the region.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Variably to mostly cloudy skies will deliver additional scattered showers and locally heavy, gusty storms. Please stay alert! Also, expect continued balmy south breezes and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

** The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire Cape Fear Region through Wednesday evening. If you are driving and encounter a water-covered roadway, please turn around and find an alternate route. **

THURSDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly to variably cloudy skies. Isolated to scattered showers and storms may develop but, overall, rain coverage is likely to be lower than previous days. Afternoon highs are again likely to be within a few degrees of 80.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy sunny or partly cloudy skies and, at most, an isolated shower or two. Lower humidity levels will accompany the lower rain chances, light west breezes, and afternoon highs mainly in the lower 80s.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Daily highs are likely to swell into the 80s. Partly cloudy and dry skies ought to the rule. The exception: a chance for a shower or storm near 10% Saturday and near 30% Sunday and Memorial Day.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: stormy Wednesday, more settled Thursday and Friday

    First Alert Forecast: stormy Wednesday, more settled Thursday and Friday

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-05-24 13:09:28 GMT

    The last in a series of low pressure systems will take a stormy swipe at the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Expect a drier, less humid, and more settled weather trend for Thursday and even more so Friday as a high pressure system builds into the region.

    More >>

    The last in a series of low pressure systems will take a stormy swipe at the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Expect a drier, less humid, and more settled weather trend for Thursday and even more so Friday as a high pressure system builds into the region.

    More >>

  • NWS extends Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday evening for SE North Carolina

    NWS extends Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday evening for SE North Carolina

    Monday, April 24 2017 6:09 PM EDT2017-04-24 22:09:03 GMT
    Tuesday, May 23 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-05-24 02:12:53 GMT
    The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern North Carolina until 12:00 a.m. Thursday. (Source: WECT)The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern North Carolina until 12:00 a.m. Thursday. (Source: WECT)

    The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern North Carolina until 12:00 a.m. Thursday.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern North Carolina until 12:00 a.m. Thursday.

    More >>

  • NWS Issues Areal Flood Advisory for New Hanover County

    NWS Issues Areal Flood Advisory for New Hanover County

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-05-23 22:18:27 GMT
    The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for New Hanover County until 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WECT)The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for New Hanover County until 8 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

    The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for New Hanover County until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Advisory for New Hanover County until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly