First Alert Forecast: unusually comfy start to August as Emily stays away

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a return to storm chances and muggier overnight low temperatures by Friday and the weekend. (Source: WECT)

The official July rainfall tally for Wilmington was 6.6". That's slightly below average for the month - 7.2" - but certainly within tolerance. (Source: WECT)

Steering winds will likely guide Emily - as either a tropical depression, low-grade tropical storm, or remnant system - right past the Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

August is traditionally torrid, but your Tuesday temperature and breeze flow model depicts a relatively comfy first afternoon of the new month. (Source: WECT)

It's the first day of... August? Yup! Even though it might not feel quite like it. A northern-born high pressure system will deliver unusually low humidity levels for the first days of this traditionally torrid month. The friendly high will also bring another benefit: it's likely to keep Tropical Depression / Storm Emily away from the Cape Fear Region.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy mainly sunny skies, light - mainly easterly - breezes, and rain chances near 0%. Daytime temperatures will swell to the mid and upper 80s but humidity levels won't likely be high enough to generate any sort of significant heat index. In between Tuesday and Wednesday, Tuesday night will likely have lows in the 60s to near 70.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For Thursday through the weekend, expect a return to more seasonably sticky weather. With the more noticeable humidity: a chance for pop-up showers and storms near 20% Thursday and near 40% Friday and the weekend. Through this period, daytime temperatures are likely to crest in the 80s; nighttime readings are likely to settle into the 70s.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center continues to advise on Tropical Depression Emily this Tuesday morning. Steering winds are likely to guide Emily - either as a tropical depression or low-grade tropical storm - northeastward from Florida's East Coast Tuesday. Emily is likely to stay at least 150 miles east of the Cape Fear Region and no direct impacts are expected.

