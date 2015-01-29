First Alert Forecast: unusually comfy start to August as Emily becomes post-tropical

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

It's the first day of... August? Yup! Even though it might not feel quite like it. A northern-born high pressure system will deliver unusually low humidity levels for the first days of this traditionally torrid month. The friendly high will also bring another benefit: it's likely to keep Tropical Depression / Storm Emily away from the Cape Fear Region.

TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and mostly sunny Wednesday. Unusually low humidity levels will continue with lows tonight in the middle and upper 60s. Wednesday will be hotter but not too humid as highs soar into the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances are slim at best.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For Thursday through the weekend, expect a return to more seasonably sticky weather. With the more noticeable humidity: a chance for pop-up showers and storms near 20% Thursday and near 40% Friday and the weekend. Through this period, daytime temperatures are likely to crest in the 80s; nighttime readings are likely to settle into the 70s.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has issued its last advisory on post-tropical cyclone Emily off the southeast U.S. coast. Two other tropical waves, one in the Gulf of Mexico and the other off the African coast, have a low chance of development over the next two to five days.

