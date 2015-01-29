First Alert Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern lingers, tracking Franklin

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Tropical Storm Franklin continues to increase in the Caribbean moving towards the Yucatan Peninsula. This is no threat to the Carolinas or the United States. (Source: WECT)

An approaching cold front will move into the area and linger through the week providing the risk for showers and storms. (Source: WECT)

Expect variably cloudy skies and temperatures in the 70s early Tuesday morning. The risk for showers and storms increases through the day. (Source: WECT)

An unsettled weather pattern will be consistent across the Carolinas for the next few days. As an approaching cold front glides into the region it will bring the chance for scattered storms, especially Tuesday. The front will linger through most of the week continuing the risk of showers and strong thunderstorms. Stay alert as some storms could produce heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds.

MONDAY NIGHT DETAILS: The risk for showers and thunderstorms will linger into the evening, although not every backyard will see wet weather. Temperature tonight will be in the 70s with warm south winds operating around 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Tuesday and Wednesday will be the most active days of the week. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could produce gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall which could lead to ponding on roadways or localized poor drainage flooding. As the font lingers across the area, the risk of storms will linger as well through the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Franklin has formed in the northwest Caribbean. This is the sixth named storm of the Tropical Atlantic Hurricane season. Franklin will make its way toward the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night. The storm could reach hurricane status as it emerges in the Bay of Campeche midweek. This tropical storm is not a threat to the Carolinas or the United States. Your First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring an area of disorganized showers and storms located in the central Atlantic. The chance for some slow development is still possible before encountering less favorable environmental conditions.

