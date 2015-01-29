First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern lingers through the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The unsettled weather pattern lingers through the weekend and into next week. (Source: WECT)

Expect variably cloudy skies and a chance for isolated showers Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the mild upper 70s with muggy conditions. (Source: WECT)

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two weak and disorganized tropical low pressure systems near the Bahamas. The chance these features develop into significant systems remains low as of Friday morning. (Source: WECT)

A front (the one that helped generate our mostly cloudy and soggy weather week) will yield to the Bermuda High this weekend. With that: better opportunities for sun intervals and a small warm-up. Humidity will continue to foster the development of pop-up showers and storms, too.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies. Pop-up / south-to-north-moving showers and storms could produce locally heavy rainfall which could lead to ponding on the roadways. Highs should peak in the mid and upper 80s and overnight lows should hover in the mid-70s with warm south breezes.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Most of next week will have relatively healthy 40 to 50% daily shower and storm chances. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with temperatures in the 80s to around 90 for daily highs. The latter half of the week could possibly feature lower rain chances, around 30-40%, while daytime highs reach the middle and upper 80s. Lows are projected to be in the 70s.

TROPICS: A tropical low pressure system near the Bahamas has a small chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm this weekend, but major storm development and / or major impacts to the Carolinas continue to appear unlikely with this feature. The Atlantic Hurricane season usually peaks in early September. The next named tropical storm for the Atlantic Basin would be Gert followed by Harvey.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.