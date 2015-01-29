First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern lingers

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

There are two systems in the tropics that have the potential for development in the coming days. (Source:WECT)

An unsettled weather pattern will be consistent across the Carolinas for the next few days. Unlike the last cold front that dropped across the region bringing pleasant weather, this time expect muggy conditions and the risk of thunderstorms lingering for the days ahead. No one day will be a washout but have the rain gear handy for locally heavy storms!

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies with the risk for shower or isolated thunderstorm activity through the early evening hours. Overnight partly cloudy skies will help keep temperatures in the 70s.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Daytime high temperatures will be in the 80s, possibly close to 90, withe partly sunny skies. The is a chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening but most backyards will be seeing more dry time than wet time. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Days will feature seasonably hot temperatures, oppressive humidity, and a chance for scattered isolated to scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80s, approaching 90, with muggy conditions. Lows are projected to be in the 70s.

TROPICS: Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring an area of disorganized showers and storms located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Although development has not been too significant so far, the chance for further development is still possible. Closer to home, a strong tropical wave is starting to show signs of organization located over the central Caribbean Sea. This system is moving slowly toward the west and additional development is expected by early next week. Neither of these systems will pose a concerning threat to the Carolinas; however, if a tropical or subtropical storm forms the next name will be Franklin.

