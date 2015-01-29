Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: unsettled Tuesday... both locally and in the tropics

Caribbean Tropical Storm Bret is one of two notable tropical weather features this Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast is always available on the free WECT Mobile Weather App. (Source: WECT)

Your cloud cover and "future radar" model depicts the wet weather for much of the eastern Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

A slow-moving front is likely to bring unsettled weather to the Cape Fear Region Tuesday into Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

A front will utilize copious humidity and atmospheric moisture to focus showers and storms on the Cape Fear Region Tuesday. In the tropics, two areas of stormy weather are items of interest but neither appears to be in-position to bring direct impacts to the Carolinas.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Rain chances will be a bit higher than Monday - near 70%. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies and scattered to numerous, locally heavy, showers and storms. Expect temperatures to hover in the 70s and 80s amid humid southwest breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Shower and storm chances will operate near 50% Wednesday, 30% Thursday, 40% Friday, 40% Saturday, and 30% Sunday. Expect daytime highs mainly in the 80s, but a few lower 90s could mix in... especially over inland areas late in the week.

SUMMER OFFICIALLY ARRIVES: Summer officially arrives with the summer solstice Wednesday, June 21 at 12:24 a.m. Of course, the Cape Fear Region has been experiencing warm, humid, and generally summer-like weather for many weeks... and that is typical!

TROPICAL STORM BRET: The second tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Bret, will bring rain squalls to the southeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Wednesday. Bret is likely to weaken amid a hostile upper-level wind field Wednesday or Thursday.

TROPICAL STORM FORMATION IN THE GULF OF MEXICO? Tropical storm formation is possible in the central Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. The storm would be named Cindy. Regardless of formation, heavy squalls are likely for Louisiana and adjacent areas Tuesday into Wednesday.

