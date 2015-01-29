Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: unsettled though Wednesday... both locally and in the tropics

Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Gulf of Mexico, no direct impacts for us for now. (Source: WECT)

A slow-moving front is likely to bring unsettled weather to the Cape Fear Region Tuesday into Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

A front will utilize copious humidity and atmospheric moisture to focus showers and storms on the Cape Fear Region through Wednesday. A return to hotter weather and afternoon/evening storms will happen starting Thursday into the extended forecast. In the tropics, two tropical storms are items of interest but neither appears to be in-position to bring direct impacts to the Carolinas.

TONIGHT AND WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers and storms remain likely with localized flooding the primary threat. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s with highs tomorrow in the lower 80s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Starting Thursday we'll see the return of more classical June weather with hot and humid days in the upper 80s to near 90. Expect mainly pop-up afternoon and evening showers and storms. Rain chances may ramp up again a bit early next week as some of Cindy's moisture moves our way.

SUMMER OFFICIALLY ARRIVES: Summer officially arrives with the summer solstice Wednesday, June 21 at 12:24 a.m. Of course, the Cape Fear Region has been experiencing warm, humid, and generally summer-like weather for many weeks... and that is typical!

TROPICAL STORM CINDY: Tropical Storm Cindy formed in the north central Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday afternoon. The storm will make landfall along the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday. Heavy and possibly flooding rains east of the center will be Cindy's biggest threat.

TROPICAL STORM BRET: The second tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Bret, will bring rain squalls to the southeastern Caribbean Sea Tuesday and Wednesday. Bret is likely to weaken amid a hostile upper-level wind field Wednesday or Thursday.

