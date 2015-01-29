First Alert Forecast: unsettled Sunday, gradual clearing Monday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

By midday Monday, some spots could have rain totals exceeding one inch, if not, locally more. (Source: WECT)

Sunday evening and overnight, rain will likely become widespread throughout the Carolinas, with heavy downpurs possible. (Source: WECT)

A couple of moisture-laden low pressure systems are expected to hike cloud coverage and rain chances through the weekend. Temps will be mild in the short term, but will take a chilly tumble, as rain exits the region.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick counties through Monday morning. Heavy rainfall amounting up to 2- 4 inches is expected which could lead to localized flooding and ponding on the roads.

SUNDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Thick clouds will deliver scattered to numerous showers becoming moderate to heavy at times overnight. Also, visibility may be reduced from areas of dense fog mainly closer to the beaches. Rain totals will likely amount to an inch or possibly two - where the heavier pockets of rain develop. Lows overnight will be in the lower 50s.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE WEEK: Showers are forecast to linger into Monday. We'll be watching this day closely to track the exit of the showers, and the arrival of cold air. Rain chances near-zero for Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s and nights mainly in the 30s. Our next best chance for showers will arrive Friday and a stray shower is possible over the weekend.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.