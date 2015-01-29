First Alert Forecast: unsettled Sunday, cooler next week

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

By the afternoon and early evening, rain will become widespread throughout the Carolinas. (Source: WECT)

Expect many clouds and a few isolated showers Sunday morning with mild temps in the 50s. (Source: WECT)

A couple of moisture-laden low pressure systems are expected to hike cloud coverage and rain chances through the weekend. Temps will be mild in the short term, but will take a chilly tumble, as rain exits the region.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Variably cloudy skies will carry through overnight along with the risk of a few isolated showers. Lows will be in the lower 50s with a light southeast breeze.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Thicker clouds will deliver scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms. Half an inch or more of rain is likely by Sunday night. Expect temperatures in the 50s and 60s for most of the day.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FOR EARLY NEXT WEEK: Showers are forecast to linger into Monday. We'll be watching this day closely to track the exit of the showers, and the arrival of cold air. Rain chances near-zero for Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime temperatures in the 40s and 50s and nights mainly in the 30s. Our next best chance of showers should come Friday and linger in to Saturday.

