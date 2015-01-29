First Alert Forecast: Unsettled start to Labor Day weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

As the remnants of Hurricane Harvey track toward the Great Lakes, peripheral moisture and energy will result in an increased risk for showers and storms for the day Saturday in southeastern North Carolina. For the latter portion of the holiday weekend, building high pressure system should reduce storm chances. All the while, your First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring Irma...

SATURDAY FORECAST: Saturday will feature a lingering shower or storm chance near 40%, highs in the 80s and lows in the low 70s. Primarily southerly breezes will travel between 5 and 10 mph.

SUNDAY AND LABOR DAY: Sunday and Labor Day itself will have much lower storm chances, near 20% and near 10%, respectively, so keep your holiday plans intact! 80s will remain likely for daily highs, and lows in the mid to low 70s.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: A mid-week cold front looks to usher in higher shower and storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday, but behind it; much cooler and drier air, which will relegate high s back to the mid 80s and lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS: The month of September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season and here on the 1st: major Hurricane Irma will continue to churn westward through the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. Though Irma poses no immediate threat to land, your your First Alert Weather Team continues to closely monitor it. For a comprehensive look at this system, click HERE.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.