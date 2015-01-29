First Alert Forecast: hot and humid Memorial Day weekend - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: hot and humid Memorial Day weekend

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Expect a warm start Sunday morning with southwest breezes and temperatures in the low 70s. (Source: WECT)
Forecast for Monday afternoon's Memorial Day ceremony at the Battleship NC. (Source: WECT)
A mix of sun and clouds is expected Sunday with a small chance for a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Hot and humid conditions will be the rule as the Memorial Day weekend begins. Pop-up storm chances will grow through Memorial Day weekend and, though most of the time will be rain-free and hospitable for outdoor plans, some of the pop-up storms will have the means to become locally strong.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Temperatures will stay mild as southwest breezes pump in warm air. Lows are projected to be in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. A small chance for a pop up shower or storm is possible but most areas should stay dry. 

SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY: Sunday and Memorial Day will have partly sunny skies to enjoy although the chance for locally pop-up afternoon storms exists mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime highs will soar back into the 90s with elevated humidity levels. Lows will stay mild only falling to the low 70s. 

NEXT WEEK: Expect a slight cooling trend and an easing of humidity levels. Highs will generally be in the middle to upper 80s. The week ahead remains unsettled with the chance for pop-up storms through the week. 

