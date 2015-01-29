First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm pattern continues

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

The pollen forecast shows medium to high pollen counts across the area. The main allergens are juniper and elm. (Source: WECT)

The upper level pattern shows strong ridging to continue which will bring unseasonably warm temperatures. (Source: WECT)

Expect mild temperatures hovering 60 Wednesday morning. A few clouds or patchy fog is possible also. (Source: WECT)

A strong ridge of high pressure will promote low rain chances and extraordinarily warm temperatures across the Cape Fear Region from Tuesday to the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies, areas of patchy or dense fog and temperatures mainly in the 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY DETAILS: Forecast highs: lower 80s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington Wednesday: 78 set in 2014 and Thursday: 78 set in 2003. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 50s amid south breezes.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: Friday forecast highs: mid 70s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 80 set in 1975. Upper 70s will likely last through the weekend - record highs for both days are 81 set in 1982 and 1930. Weekend rain chances will range from 20-30%. Early next week, look for highs mainly in the middle and lower 70s and nighttime temperature in the 50s.

