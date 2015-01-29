First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm pattern continues - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: unseasonably warm pattern continues

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Expect mild temperatures hovering 60 Wednesday morning. A few clouds or patchy fog is possible also. (Source: WECT)
The upper level pattern shows strong ridging to continue which will bring unseasonably warm temperatures. (Source: WECT)
The pollen forecast shows medium to high pollen counts across the area. The main allergens are juniper and elm. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A strong ridge of high pressure will promote low rain chances and extraordinarily warm temperatures across the Cape Fear Region from Tuesday to the weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies, areas of patchy or dense fog and temperatures mainly in the 50s and low 60s. 

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY DETAILS:  Forecast highs: lower 80s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington Wednesday: 78 set in 2014 and Thursday: 78 set in 2003. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 50s amid south breezes. 

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: Friday forecast highs: mid 70s inland, lower 70s beaches. Average high for Wilmington: 61. Record high for Wilmington: 80 set in 1975. Upper 70s will likely last through the weekend - record highs for both days are 81 set in 1982 and 1930. Weekend rain chances will range from 20-30%. Early next week, look for highs mainly in the middle and lower 70s and nighttime temperature in the 50s. 

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
