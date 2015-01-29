First Alert Forecast: uncommonly low humidity ...for now - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: gorgeous late June weather moving in, it won't last long

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Connect
Enjoy a cooler and comfortable Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the middle to lower 60s with a refreshing northeast breeze. (Source: WECT) Enjoy a cooler and comfortable Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the middle to lower 60s with a refreshing northeast breeze. (Source: WECT)
Rain chances will be non-existent for Wednesday and Thursday. The classic summer pattern of heat, humidity and storms returns by Friday. (Source: WECT) Rain chances will be non-existent for Wednesday and Thursday. The classic summer pattern of heat, humidity and storms returns by Friday. (Source: WECT)
Low humidity on Wednesday but not for long! (Source: WECT) Low humidity on Wednesday but not for long! (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

AHHHHHHH... Enjoy a rare-for-June break in humidity and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. The "Bermuda High" ought to bring a return of those classic summertime weather factors Friday, the weekend, and into Independence Day.

MIDWEEK FORECAST DETAILS: Expect sunny or mostly sunny daytime skies (think: sunscreen!) and mostly clear nighttime skies with temperatures reaching the 80s and 60s, respectively. Breezes will be light and northerly or easterly.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS FROM FRIDAY THROUGH THE 4TH: Daily highs will swell to near 90. Nightly lows: sultry 70s. Pop-up storm chances will operate in the 30-40% range Friday through Monday... and the 20-30% range for the 4th.

TROPICS: New tropical storm development is not anticipated in the Atlantic Basin – including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself – Wednesday or Thursday. The next name on the 2017 list is "Don".

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WECT.comMore>>

  • First Alert Weather Tools

    First Alert Weather Tools

    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:02 GMT
    Friday, May 8 2015 8:18 AM EDT2015-05-08 12:18:03 GMT
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>
    Interactive RadarWatches and WarningsSatellite RadarTropical SatelliteDownload Weather App for AndroidDownload Weather App for iPhoneDownload Weather App for iPadSign up for Weather EmailsSign up for Text AlertsMore >>

  • First Alert Weather NewsFirst Alert Weather NewsMore>>

  • First Alert Forecast: gorgeous late June weather moving in, it won't last long

    First Alert Forecast: uncommonly low humidity ...for now

    Wednesday, June 28 2017 4:13 AM EDT2017-06-28 08:13:46 GMT

    AHHHHHHH... Enjoy a rare-for-June break in humidity and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. The "Bermuda High" ought to bring a return of those classic summertime weather factors Friday, the weekend, and into Independence Day.

    More >>

    AHHHHHHH... Enjoy a rare-for-June break in humidity and rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. The "Bermuda High" ought to bring a return of those classic summertime weather factors Friday, the weekend, and into Independence Day.

    More >>

  • NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    NOAA releases 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season forecast

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-05-25 16:29:18 GMT

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

    NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Thursday.

    More >>

  • Hurricane cone-ology

    Hurricane cone-ology

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>

    Today, satellites and supercomputers have vastly improved hurricane forecasting and warning. But one of our age's best tools for communicating a hurricane threat, the National Hurricane Center's official “forecast cone," can be misrepresented and is often misunderstood.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly