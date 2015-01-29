First Alert Forecast: trending wet Super Bowl Sunday, cooler and drier Monday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

An area of low pressure will being widespread rain showers through much of Sunday. Rainfall totals will mainly range from 0.5 to 1.0 inch. (Source: WECT)

Super Bowl Sunday morning temperatures will be mainly in the 30s for inland areas and 40s elsewhere under cloudy skies. (Source: WECT)

Headed to a Super Bowl Party? Plan on covering the wings and dip with some plastic! Showers are likely for Sunday but rain chances will have diminished by Sunday night. Catch full Super Bowl coverage here on WECT-TV! (Source: WECT)

A dose of cold air is in store for the first half of the weekend. A quick but moisture-laden low pressure system will likely spike rain chances for Super Bowl Sunday. Next week is likely to begin on a dry and cool note.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Clouds will gradually begin to increase overnight as area of low pressure moves toward he Cape fear Region. Low temperatures are projected to be in the mid-30s amid light east breezes.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Showers will likely to develop late Super Bowl Sunday morning with breezy southerly-based winds and afternoon highs reaching the mild 60s. Look for showers to become more widespread and numerous by game time and slowly taper off overnight. Lows will cool down mainly to the 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect dry or mostly dry skies Monday and Tuesday. Shower chances will re-amplify Wednesday. Expect daily highs in the 50s and 60s and nightly lows in the 30s and 40s through the work week.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.