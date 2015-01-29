First Alert Forecast: turning hotter as the holiday weekend begi - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: turning hotter as the holiday weekend begins

By: Eric Davis, Meteorologist
Your Saturday afternoon weather map. (Source: WECT) Your Saturday afternoon weather map. (Source: WECT)
Rain chances for SE NC for the holiday weekend into next week. (Source: WECT) Rain chances for SE NC for the holiday weekend into next week. (Source: WECT)
Wilmington's forecast highs for the holiday weekend into next week. (Source: WECT) Wilmington's forecast highs for the holiday weekend into next week. (Source: WECT)
Forecast for Monday afternoon's Memorial Day ceremony at the Battleship NC. (Source: WECT) Forecast for Monday afternoon's Memorial Day ceremony at the Battleship NC. (Source: WECT)
Hotter and more humid weather will be the rule as the Memorial Day weekend begins. Pop-up storm chances will grow through Memorial Day weekend and, though most of the time will be rain-free and hospitable for outdoor plans, some of the pop-up storms will have the means to become locally intense. Thanks for staying alert as you have a happy and safe holiday weekend!

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Skies will be mainly clear with lows dropping into the middle 60s in most locations. Enjoy!

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will have sun, summery afternoon highs around 90, and a 0 to 10% chance of a pop-up storm. Sunday and Memorial Day will have partly sunny skies, toasty highs near 90 again, and a 30% chance for locally strong pop-up afternoon storms. Thanks again for staying alert! 

NEXT WEEK: Look for a slight cooling trend and an easing of humidity levels. Highs will generally be in the upper 80s. Thunderstorm chances drop from 30% Tuesday to the 10-20% range for the rest of the week.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown.

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more!

