First Alert Forecast: turning colder into Saturday, trending wet Super Bowl Sunday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast puts everything together: a fleeting Friday rain chance, a colder Saturday, and a wet Sunday. Next week: we're eyeing a likely dry start ahead of another rain chance spike Wednesday. (Source: WECT)

Headed to a Super Bowl Party? Plan on covering the wings and dip with some plastic! Showers are likely for Sunday but rain chances will have diminished by Sunday night. Catch full Super Bowl coverage here on WECT-TV! (Source: WECT)

Post-cold front: frigid air will settle into southeastern North Carolina. After hovering in the 40s and 50s, temperatures are likely to plummet through the 30s Friday evening and reach the 20s by Saturday morning. (Source: WECT)

Early Friday radar documented a line of showers along a cold front speeding through the Carolinas. After these morning showers, rain chances will settle to near 0% for Friday afternoon and evening. (Source: WECT)

A cold front will bring a fleeting rain chance for this Groundhog Day Friday and then a dose of chillier air Friday night and Saturday. A quick but moisture-laden low pressure system will likely spike rain chances for Super Bowl Sunday. Next week is likely to begin on a dry and cool note.

FRIDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Happy Groundhog Day :) Showers are possible to start but sunshine is likely to finish. Aggressive northwesterly winds could gust in excess of 20 mph at times and, given this chilly flow, temperatures ought to either remain steady in or fall down and out of the 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect a mostly clear Friday night and a bright Saturday. Northerly winds of mainly 5 to 15 mph will accentuate colder-than-average temperatures: 20s early Saturday, 40s Saturday afternoon. Average early February lows and highs are 30s and 50s, respectively.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Scattered to numerous showers and likely to develop Super Bowl Sunday. Expect dry or mostly dry skies Monday and Tuesday. Shower chances will reamplify Wednesday. Expect daily highs in the 50s and 60s and nightly lows in the 30s and 40s through the period.

