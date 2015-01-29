First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Harvey to bring days of rain; locally, rain chances spike Monday

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Tropical Storm Harvey is now moving very slowly, east-northeast at 2 mph. Harvey is expected to continually dump a significant amount of rainfall over the next few days causing catastrophic flooding. (Source: WECT)

Clouds will begin to clear through the morning hours which will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. (Source: WECT)

A high pressure system to our north and a low pressure system offshore will funnel relatively fresh northeast breezes through the eastern Carolinas for the weekend and into next week. A few notes with this setup... 1) 90-degree temperatures are unlikely. 2) Heavy surf and rip currents may develop. 3) The aforementioned low pressure system off the Southeast Coast may develop into tropical storm... which would be interesting but not necessarily more threatening.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy refreshing northeast winds today operating around 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph while afternoon daytime high temperatures will only reach the low 80s. Cool high pressure will help keep mostly dry conditions around the Carolinas, although clouds will gradually increase throughout the overnight hours. Low temperatures are projected to be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies and slightly cooler temperatures as highs will be in the low 80s with fiesty northeast winds. Rain chances will function around 40-50% - for the afternoon- as an area of low pressure moves up the coast. The track and intensity of the low is still a bit uncertain but regardless, locally heavy rainfall is likely. Overnight, expect plenty of clouds and rain chances to increase into Tuesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: Tuesday will still continue to see rain chances around 40% and unseasonably cooler temperatures. For the latter half of the week into the weekend, rain and storm chances will function around 20-30% as high pressure reasserts itself. High temperatures will stay consistent in them middle 80s, low temperatures will be in the 70s.

TROPICS: Harvey, as a category 4 hurricane, made landfall Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, TX. Harvey has since been downgraded to a tropical storm but will continue to bring catastrophic rainfall and a large storm surge. Your First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring a low pressure system off the Southeast Coast which has a medium chance for tropical development. This system is forecast to move up the coast in the coming days which will increase winds, rain chances and rip current risk. If it were to develop tropically, it would get the name "Irma".

