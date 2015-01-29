First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Harvey to bring days of rain; locally, breezy and slightly cooler temperatures

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A high pressure system to our north and a low pressure system offshore will funnel relatively fresh northeast breezes through the eastern Carolinas for the weekend and into next week. A few notes with this setup... 1) 90-degree temperatures are unlikely. 2) Heavy surf and rip currents may develop. 3) The aforementioned low pressure system off the Southeast Coast may develop into tropical storm... which would be interesting but not necessarily more threatening.

SATURDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect variably cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions overnight. Low temperatures are projected to be in the lower 70s and possibly upper 60s in some inland backyards. Brisk northeast winds will be slightly elevated operating around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: With a fairly steady east or northeast breeze of 15 mph, temperatures will likely reach the 70s and low 80s for the daytime. Humidity levels will also feel more comfortable and rain chances will function between 10-20%. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and increasing chances for a shower or thunderstorm moving into Monday morning.

EXTENDED FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies, although some locations, especially near the coast, could be vulnerable to more clouds and occasional showers to gust in from the ocean amid the brisk northeast breeze flow. Temperatures will likely reach the 80s for daily highs, while 70s will be common at night... though a few 60s could mix in inland.

TROPICS: Harvey, as a category 4 hurricane, made landfall Friday night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, TX. A second landfall was made on the northeastern shore of Copano Bay, TX. It is the first major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since Wilma in 2005. Harvey has since been downgraded to a tropical storm but will continue to bring catastrophic rainfall and a large storm surge. Your First Alert Weather Team is also monitoring a low pressure system off the Southeast Coast which has a medium chance for tropical development. This system is forecast to move up the coast in the coming days which will increase winds, rain chances and rip current risk. If it were to develop tropically, it would get the name "Irma".

