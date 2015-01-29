First Alert Forecast: tropical-ish system to make quick exit

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

A heads up if you have beach plans, the rip current risk remain high for Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

Through the overnight and into early Tuesday morning, the main hazards will be locally heavy showers, rough surf and increased rip currents. (Source: WECT)

A few showers and possibly a locally heavier storm is likely early tomorrow morning before partial clearing by the afternoon. (Source: WECT)

The system the National Hurricane Center dubbed "Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten" - yikes - will move to the northeast of the Cape Fear Region Tuesday and, as it does, the risk of rain will decrease from the morning to the afternoon. A high pressure cell will build in for more tranquil and settled weather Tuesday night into Wednesday...

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Lingering showers and downpours will become less numerous between the morning, the afternoon, and the evening. Clouds may be stubborn, but a sun interval or two may mix in for good measure. Also enjoy temperatures in the 70s to near 80 amid brisk northwest breezes.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Shower and storm chances will settle back to a super-slim 10% Wednesday... and then operate in the daily 30-40% range from Thursday through Labor Day Weekend. Expect daytime highs consistently in the warm but not extreme 80s through this period... and nightly lows within a few degrees of 70.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten will accelerate away from the Mid-Atlantic Coast Tuesday night ad Wednesday... likely developing into a stout cold-core ocean storm as it does. Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Harvey will, sadly, continue to bring a life-threatening flood risk to portions of Texas and Louisiana.

