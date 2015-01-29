First Alert Forecast: tropical-ish system makes quick exit

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Residents of the Atlantic and Gulf will need to watch a new tropical wave off near the Cabo Verde Islands. (Source: WECT)

The system the National Hurricane Center dubbed "Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten" - yikes - will move to the northeast of the Cape Fear Region. A high pressure cell will build in for more tranquil and settled weather Tuesday night into Wednesday.

TONIGHT FORECAST DETAILS: Any rain chances diminish but plenty of clouds hang around this evening. Northerly breezes and drier air will allow lows to fall back into the mid and upper 60s.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Shower and storm chances will settle back to a super-slim 10% Wednesday... and then operate in the daily 30-40% range from Thursday through Sunday. Storm chances drop to about 20% Labor Day and as you head back to work or school Tuesday. Expect daytime highs consistently in the warm but not extreme 80s through this period... and nightly lows within a few degrees of 70.

TROPICS: Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten will accelerate away from the Mid-Atlantic Coast Tuesday night ad Wednesday... likely developing into a stout cold-core ocean storm as it does. Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Harvey will, sadly, continue to bring a life-threatening flood risk to portions of Texas and Louisiana. Another potent wave has emerged off the African coast. Residents of the Atlantic and Gulf will need to keep a close eye on this system over the next week.

