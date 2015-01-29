First Alert Forecast: tropical-ish system makes quick exit

The system the National Hurricane Center dubbed "Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten" - yikes - will move to the northeast of the Cape Fear Region. A high pressure cell will build in for more tranquil and settled weather Tuesday night into Wednesday.More >>
The system the National Hurricane Center dubbed "Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten" - yikes - will move to the northeast of the Cape Fear Region. A high pressure cell will build in for more tranquil and settled weather Tuesday night into Wednesday.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
While Harvey won't directly affect the Carolinas, it's the perfect time to remind you of the WECT Weather app, and Hurricane Survival Guide.More >>
Solar eclipses are rare events across southeast NC.More >>
Solar eclipses are rare events across southeast NC.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>
ARE YOU EXCITED? The so-called "Great American Eclipse of 2017" is coming Monday, August 21.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>
NOAA - the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration - released its updated 2017 Hurricane Season forecast for the Atlantic Basin Wednesday.More >>