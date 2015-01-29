First Alert Forecast: triple-digit heat index values to close the weekend

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your planning forecast highlights more seasonable temperatures during the week, with hgiher chances of showers and storms (Source: WECT)

We likely stay dry for Sunday as shower and storm chances function around 10 to 20 percent (Source: WECT)

Sunday afternoon heat index values will likely surpass the century mark in most places around southeastern North Carolina as temps peak in the deep 80s along to the coast to mid 90s inland. (Source: WECT)

Heat index values will stay elevated possibly reaching up to 109 degrees in some backyards. (Source: WECT)

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for southeastern North Carolina as the index may reach up to 109 Saturday and Sunday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

A hot high pressure ridge remains on-schedule to deliver a heat wave Sunday. Plan to stay rested, hydrated, and neighborly - people and pets! An approaching front will provide more typical summertime heat and an unsettled weather pattern through the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for southeastern North Carolina Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

SUNDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Partly sunny skies in the afternoon will help fuel temperatures in the 90s again. The heat index will swell to around 100-109 degrees due to hot temperatures and high humidity. The risk of showers and storm will be slim through the afternoon, around 10-20%, then increase to 30% by the late evening hours. Lows are projected to be in the middle 70s.

WORK WEEK FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: By next week, temperatures week temperatures will trend more seasonable, but still hot in the upper 80s and low 90s. Storm chances will increase to around 40-50% through the most of the week. Lows will be in the 70s.

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea - through the weekend.

