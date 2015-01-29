First Alert Forecast: triple digit heat index values to close th - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: triple digit heat index values to close the first week of July

By: Kellie McGlynn, Meteorologist
Expect a very mild start to your Friday. Temperatures will start off in the upper 70s with warm southwest breezes.
Carolina future cloud and radar model continues to show a small chance for pop-up storms Friday afternoon.
Tropical Depression Four will continue to chug through the open waters of the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday and Friday, but it will not likely get very strong as it begins to battle some very dry air and wind shear.
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT)

Heat index values will regularly reach the taxing 95 to 105 range, so please stay as rested and hydrated as possible. Pop-up storms will mainly present the typical summer hazards of torrential downpours, localized poor-drainage flooding, and intense lightning strikes... but a few instances of strong winds and hail can't be ruled-out totally.

THURSDAY NIGHT DETAILS:  The risk of a pop-up shower or storm is around 10-20% this afternoon before skies trend mostly clear. Temperatures are projected to be very mild overnight as lows stay in the upper 70s with warm southwest breezes. 

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Between Friday and early next week, daytime temperatures will continue to operate in the seasonably summery 80s and 90s, so it figures heat index values will continue to at least occasionally ping the triple digits. The chance for a cooling and drenching shower or storm will function near 30% Friday and Saturday, 40% Sunday, and 30% for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

TROPICS: Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Depression Four. Its location is midway between Africa and the eastern Caribbean Islands and its west-northwest movement will keep it over open water for the next week. Only modest development is likely with this system as environmental conditions are not especially favorable for significant strengthening.

