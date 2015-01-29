First Alert Forecast: triple digit heat index values return, Hurricane Gert passes offshore

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Hurricane Gert will continue on the track between the Carolinas and Bermuda. (Source: WECT)

Mild and muggy conditions continue into your Wednesday. Expect less of a chance for showers and storms but more sunshine which will fuel temperatures into the 90s. (Source: WECT)

As dew point stay in the upper 70s, close to 80, expect the heat index values to swell into the triple digits. (Source: WECT)

The second hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season, Gert, will pass just east of the Carolinas through Wednesday. Gert will generate swell and rip currents - caution! - but thankfully, its rain bands and squalls will not reach us. Locally, expect the typical summer weather pattern to continue for the next several days including heat, humidity and pop-up storms. Read on for local and tropical weather forecast details through eclipse day...

TUESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Expect partly cloudy skies. The chance for heavy showers and storms will stay around 30-40% through the evening until fading around midnight. Lows are projected to be in the upper 70s with very muggy conditions.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Through the weekend and into next week, daily temperatures will regularly ping the upper 80s and lower 90s and heat index values could make a play for 100 a few times. At night, 70s will be the rule. High humidity levels will beget modest daily shower and storm chances in the 30% range through the period.

ECLIPSE DAY: The moon will almost completely cover the sun for a portion of Monday, August 21. Click HERE for complete details. Our forecast for Monday features partly to variably cloudy skies and a 30% chance for showers and storms. Hopefully, conditions will be clear enough for at least partial eclipse viewing!

TROPICS: Through Wednesday, Hurricane Gert will slip almost perfectly between the Carolinas and Bermuda. Elsewhere, a tropical disturbance west of Africa's Cabo Verde Islands has a low to medium chance of developing into a tropical storm as it chugs west-northwestward toward the eastern Caribbean islands by week's end.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.