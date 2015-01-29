First Alert Forecast: trending hotter and less stormy midweek

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features the highest storm chances on Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. The lower storm chance days ought to be the hottest days. Wednesday through Friday could have a 100+ heat index. (Source: WECT)

Overall, fewer showers and storms are likely to pop Tuesday versus Monday. However, the ones that do could still be quite heavy. Outside of any storms, expect partly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 80s to near 90. (Source: WECT)

The "Bermuda High" will exert its summery influence on our midweek weather. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will trend higher and storm chances will trend lower. Note: pop-up storms will present the typical hazards of torrential downpours, localized poor-drainage flooding, and intense lightning strikes... but a few instances of strong winds can't entirely be ruled-out.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect partly sunny skies. The chance for pop-up storms will function in the relatively healthy 40-50% range Tuesday and the slightly slimmer 20-30% range Wednesday. Amid southwest breezes, temperatures will crest in the 80s to near 90 Tuesday. Wednesday will likely be two to four degrees hotter and triple-digit heat index values could return in this period.

EXTENDED FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday and Friday will likely feature more heat with highs mainly in the lower and mid 90s and heat index values possibly reaching the 105 range. Storm chances will be slim, but not zero, on these hot and humid days. Slightly higher shower and storm chances could return for the weekend with daily highs in the 80s to near 90 and nightly lows in the 70s in this stretch.

TROPICS: New tropical storm formation is not expected in the Atlantic Basin Tuesday. The remnants of Tropical Depression Four are unlikely to reorganize between Puerto Rico and Bermuda, but they will have our attention through the remainder of the week... just in case. Also, a tropical wave of low pressure in the central tropical Atlantic Ocean has a low chance to organize by week's end.

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

