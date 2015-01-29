Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: trending drier and cooler for the remainder of the week

Expect dry skies for the remainder of the week. The chance for a few showers arrives over the weekend. (Source: WECT)

Cooler and drier weather pattern will promote a bright skies and temperatures mainly in the upper 30s Wednesday morning. (Source: WECT)

A cooler and more settled high pressure system will likely govern the weather for Wednesday through Saturday before another stormy cold front arrives on or around Sunday. Seasonable highs will carry through the end of the week and above average temperatures return over the weekend. For reference: average highs are usually in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect mainly clear skies. Winds will shift toward the west and northwest at generally more mellow speeds of 5 to 15 mph. The cooler flow will promote Wednesday morning lows mainly in the 30s and afternoon highs mainly in the 50s.

LONG RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect additional rounds of sunny 50s Thursday and Friday. These days may start frosty, too. Saturday will likely feature partly sunny 60s. Showers, some heavy, appear possible for Sunday or Sunday night amid temperatures mainly in the 60s. Another cold front will usher back in cooler 50s Monday and Tuesday.

