First Alert Forecast: tranquil work week, strong cold front to bring weekend shake-up

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning forecast showcases dry, seasonable fall weather for the middle and latter parts of this work week. Weekend highlights include a warm Saturday, a cooler Sunday, and a fleeting rain chance with the transition. (Source: WECT)

Recent models have backed-off a bit on the magnitude of a trough that will dig into the Carolinas this weekend, but it still looks strong enough to propel a sharp cold front through the Cape Fear Region Saturday night or Sunday. (Source: WECT)

Clouds, a few sun intervals, cool north / northeast breezes, and slightly below-average temperatures will characterize your Tuesday. Tuesday night will have mostly clear skies and temperatures that may support some pockets of frost. (Source: WECT)

A friendly fall high pressure system will bring dry and seasonable weather to the Cape Fear Region for the rest of the work week. For reference: average mid-November highs are upper 60s. A strong cold front could deliver a quick rain chance and almost certainly will orchestrate a significant temperature swing over the course of this coming weekend...

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: For Tuesday, expect clouds and a few sun intervals, light northerly breezes, and highs mainly in the lower 60s. Clear skies, calm winds, and lows from the mid 30s to near 40 could support patchy frost late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will likely follow with sun and 60s.

LONG-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Thursday and Friday will likely feature more sun with highs in the 60s to possibly lower 70s. For Saturday, ahead of the aforementioned front, 70s are quite likely amid gusty southwest breezes. Post-front: chillier 50s and 60s are likely for Sunday. Rain chances: 0-20% Saturday, 20-40% along the front Saturday night, 0-20% Sunday.

TROPICS: Tropical storm development is possible in the eastern Atlantic Ocean within the next one to five days as a low pressure system just south of Portugal's Azores Islands continues to exhibit some signs of organization as it moves northward. Regardless of the ultimate level of development of this system, it poses zero threat to North America.

