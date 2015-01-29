First Alert Forecast: tranquil weather likely Wednesday, still watching the tropics

Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a partly sunny and comfortable Wednesday with light breezes and highs in the 80s. Shower and storm chances will grow a bit Thursday, peak Friday into Saturday, and then shrink by Labor Day. (Source: WECT)

Harvey will still tangle with Texas and Lousiana Wednesday; the lion's share of its remnants will pass to our northwest late this week. Meanwhile, in the Atlantic: a couple of features. The eastern wave is one we'll need to watch closely. (Source: WECT)

A tranquil and friendly high pressure system will govern the weather of the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. The main thrust of the remnants of Hurricane Harvey will pass to our northwest late this week, but a glancing shot of its moisture could bolster pop-up shower and storm chances Friday into Saturday.

WEDNESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, shower and storm chances of a minimal 10%, light northerly breezes, and highs mainly in the lower and mid 80s. With a sunrise of 6:44 and a sunset of 7:40, we'll be afforded just under 13 hours of daylight on this August 30.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Through Labor Day weekend, expect partly cloudy days with highs in the 80s - yes, 90s will continue to be scarce or nonexistent - and nightly lows in the 60s and 70s. Shower and storm chances will function at 20-30% Thursday, 40-50% Friday into Saturday, and 20-30% Sunday and Labor Day.

TROPICS: Harvey and its remnants will continue to promote catastrophic flooding in Texas and Louisiana Wednesday. Meanwhile, in the deep tropical Atlantic, a wave of low pressure stands an excellent chance of developing into our basin's next tropical storm. Many days to watch this feature as it'll take about a week to even approach the Caribbean islands...

STAY PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON: Your First Alert Weather Team is offering digital resources for you and your family to stay alert and prepared. Please refer to our comprehensive Hurricane Survival Guide on your WECT Mobile Weather App or, online, by clicking HERE.

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKYCAM NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

YOUR FREE WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: See the latest First Alert Forecast blogs and videos plus interactive radar, targeted severe bulletins, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks... and much more.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.