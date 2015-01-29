Extreme heat brings with it the possibility of heat-induced illnesses. The following table lists these illnesses, their symptoms, and the first aid treatment. ConditionSymptomsFirst Aid SunburnSkin redness

First Alert Forecast: weekend to feature warm in the short-term, active weather pattern to wrap

Afternoon highs Saturday surge deep into the 80s inland and lower 80s along the coast. (Source: WECT)

Your Planning forecast highlights a brief cooldown amid showers and thunderstorms, but a gradual return to the unseasonably warm 80s by the middle of the week.

Chances for showers and thundershowers will grow between Saturday and Sunday but the highest shower chances of all will likely occur Sunday night into Monday. (Source: WECT)

A warm high-pressure cell will keep mostly dry skies and above-average temperatures Saturday. A storm system will offer the best rain chances of our forecast period as it digs into the Carolinas later this weekend and early next week.

SATURDAY DETAILS: Enjoy with a side of sunscreen! Sun will swell temperatures into the 70s and 80s during the afternoon. Saturday night will drop down to the mid-60s. The chance for a shower or thundershower will grow from 10-20% late Saturday.

SUNDAY DETAILS: a chance for widespread showers Sunday morning to 30-40% Sunday afternoon with some thunderstorms and 60-70% Sunday night. Highs should be a little cooler in the low 80s and lows in the 60s.

A PEEK INTO NEXT WEEK: Monday will have a moderate shower chance. Chances will be low for the rest of the week. Cool breezes will dial temperatures back to the 60s and 70s for the days and 50s for the nights Monday through midweek. 80s will likely return later in the week.

