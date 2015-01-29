First Alert Forecast: weekend to feature warm in the short-term, active weather pattern to wrap

A warm high-pressure cell will keep mostly dry skies and above-average temperatures Saturday. A storm system will offer the best rain chances of our forecast period as it digs into the Carolinas later this weekend and early next week.More >>
Some weather radios in southeastern North Carolina will be picking up static as crews work to make repairs to a transmitter. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) KHB31 transmitter in Winnabow will be off the air Thursday and Friday.More >>
Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June, but our nation’s top hurricane forecasters say subtropical storm development has occurred here in April.More >>
The sun is going to disappear in parts of the country this year - and no, it's not the end of the world. On August 21, what is being dubbed the "Great American Eclipse" will put us in the dark in parts across the country.More >>
Southeastern North Carolina's primary NOAA Doppler weather radar, located near Shallotte, Brunswick County, will be offline for most of the week of February 20.More >>
